Creative Planning Purchases 107,412 Shares of Conagra Brands $CAG

Creative Planning raised its position in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,412 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $2,489,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $10,465,000. Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $690,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $223,659.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.03.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

