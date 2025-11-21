Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Receives $50.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.3333.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Allient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Allient from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allient in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Allient in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Allient in the first quarter worth about $47,025,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allient during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,530,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,262,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Allient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,312,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Allient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,656,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALNT opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $819.87 million, a PE ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 1.51. Allient has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $58.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Allient’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

