Head to Head Contrast: DevvStream (DEVS) and The Competition

DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare DevvStream to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

DevvStream has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DevvStream’s rivals have a beta of -0.09, meaning that their average share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DevvStream and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DevvStream N/A N/A N/A DevvStream Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DevvStream $30,000.00 -$12.07 million -0.54 DevvStream Competitors $41.37 million -$18.84 million 70.43

This table compares DevvStream and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DevvStream’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DevvStream. DevvStream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of DevvStream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of DevvStream shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DevvStream and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DevvStream 1 0 0 0 1.00 DevvStream Competitors 251 268 217 3 1.96

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 134.67%. Given DevvStream’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DevvStream has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

DevvStream rivals beat DevvStream on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About DevvStream

DevvStream Holdings Inc. is a carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions. DevvStream Holdings Inc., formerly known as Focus Impact Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

