Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 32,825 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $63,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 16,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $43,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $981.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $997.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $837.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $385.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,086.11.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $1.857 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,076.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

