Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 30,693 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 606,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,693 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $59,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 164,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $130.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $144.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.65. The company has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $36,945,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 167,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,013,924. This trade represents a 60.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,163,138.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,403,360.30. This trade represents a 45.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,123,270 shares of company stock valued at $152,357,247 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.54.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

