Sse Plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sse Plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SSE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSEZY
SSE Price Performance
SSE Company Profile
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SSE
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Why Lithium Americas Could Be a 2030 Power Play—Not a 2025 One
Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.