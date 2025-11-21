Sse Plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sse Plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SSE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th.

Shares of SSE stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. SSE has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

