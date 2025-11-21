Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,553 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,309 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $70,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in HubSpot by 19.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 9,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 19,973 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $606.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Macquarie decreased their target price on HubSpot from $730.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on HubSpot from $775.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.23.

HUBS opened at $357.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $456.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.03. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $354.11 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,464.56, a PEG ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,193,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,138,500. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 17,253 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.66, for a total transaction of $8,637,886.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,275,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,744,531.30. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 51,098 shares of company stock worth $24,062,552 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

