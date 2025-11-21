Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $67,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.6% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $238,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,883,340.93. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Hendrick bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $216.14 per share, for a total transaction of $108,070.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,131.04. This represents a 24.56% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,450 shares of company stock worth $314,663 and sold 7,420 shares worth $1,889,171. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.3%

VRSK stock opened at $221.88 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.99 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. The company had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Rothschild Redb downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.14.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

