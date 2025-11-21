The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCG Investment Co acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $2,620,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $5,045,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 66.6% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 30,779 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 30.1% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. First American Bank now owns 138,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $148.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.94. The company has a market capitalization of $164.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

