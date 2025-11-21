Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,234 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in eBay were worth $12,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 433.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 1,470.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $170,582.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $341,521.44. The trade was a 33.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $585,478.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,123.48. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 64,323 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho started coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on eBay from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $80.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

