Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 428,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 51,889 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $95,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $681,215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,984.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,339,000 after buying an additional 1,971,996 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,881,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,751,000 after purchasing an additional 618,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,448,000 after buying an additional 501,154 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,976,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,197,604,000 after acquiring an additional 366,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $228.16 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $280.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $267.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.41.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 52,931 shares of company stock valued at $14,381,752 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

