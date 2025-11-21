15,383 Shares in Imperial Petroleum Inc. $IMPP Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Separately, Deuterium Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 11.5% during the first quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 159,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Down 7.8%

IMPP stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.26. Imperial Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Imperial Petroleum ( NASDAQ:IMPP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.33. Imperial Petroleum had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $36.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Imperial Petroleum from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Imperial Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Imperial Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

