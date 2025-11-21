Empirical Finance LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,756 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.9% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 11,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.18.

NYSE:IPG opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $33.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

