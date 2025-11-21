Empirical Finance LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 195.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 172.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,470.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.
Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 2.3%
CALM stock opened at $85.61 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $126.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.75.
Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.18%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CALM shares. Wall Street Zen cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Lake Street Capital set a $97.00 price objective on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods
In related news, insider Keira L. Lombardo purchased 2,800 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.36 per share, with a total value of $258,608.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,241.68. The trade was a 298.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Cal-Maine Foods Profile
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
