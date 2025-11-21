Empirical Finance LLC Lowers Holdings in HP Inc. $HPQ

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,835 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 36,279 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of HP by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 286,760 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 75,895 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth $6,359,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in HP by 6.1% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 319,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in HP by 15.9% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,543,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $135,591,000 after buying an additional 761,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80.55. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $506,133.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711.72. The trade was a 99.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of HP in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

