7,152 Shares in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Ingredion by 0.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Ingredion by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ingredion by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $106.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $102.31 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.18 and a 200-day moving average of $127.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Ingredion from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $143.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

