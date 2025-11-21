Empirical Finance LLC Decreases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Empirical Finance LLC cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,676 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $360,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 42.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,965,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,909,000 after purchasing an additional 887,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 34.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.01.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

