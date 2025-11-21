Empirical Finance LLC Purchases New Position in SLB Limited $SLB

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in SLB by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in SLB during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in SLB by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SLB by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SLB by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $2,261,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,692.99. This represents a 27.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of SLB stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 138,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,107,677 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
SLB Stock Performance
SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.
SLB Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. SLB’s payout ratio is presently 44.02%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on shares of SLB and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SLB from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of SLB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Redburn Partners set a $48.00 target price on SLB in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of SLB in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.28.
About SLB
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
