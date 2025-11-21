Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 8,662 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Century Communities by 19.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of CCS stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.75. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $95.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $980.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.10 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 5.16%.The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

