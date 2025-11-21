EMC Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. $PTEN

EMC Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,297 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 51,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 3.7%

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.64. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

