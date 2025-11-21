10,453 Shares in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,224,000 after purchasing an additional 992,313 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $54,860,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $59,709,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,417,000 after acquiring an additional 354,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 14.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,328,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,101,000 after acquiring an additional 298,470 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.15.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $118.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Oshkosh Corporation has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $144.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.32.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

