395 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,003,000 after acquiring an additional 27,837 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 80,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,766,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $914.45, for a total transaction of $13,268,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 144,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,132,538.30. The trade was a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carintia Martinez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,200. This represents a 61.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,443 shares of company stock valued at $72,480,676. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,047.27.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $857.19 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $1,123.38. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $956.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $819.70.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

