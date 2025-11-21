NeoGenomics, Inc. $NEO Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 42.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth $60,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 target price on NeoGenomics and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler set a $11.00 target price on NeoGenomics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $14.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.11.

NeoGenomics Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NEO opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.67.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 16.00%.The company had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. NeoGenomics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.