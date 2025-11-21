FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases New Stake in MBIA, Inc. $MBI

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA, Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBI. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 25.5% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC lifted its position in MBIA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 2,205,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 22,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MBIA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of MBIA from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MBIA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

MBI stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $374.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. MBIA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $8.26.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that MBIA, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

