FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases New Shares in SAP SE $SAP

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 693 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Motco increased its position in shares of SAP by 400.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE SAP opened at $233.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.03 and its 200-day moving average is $281.39. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $231.55 and a 12-month high of $313.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. SAP had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. SAP’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAP. Wall Street Zen cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.33.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

