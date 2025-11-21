EMC Capital Management Sells 924 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. $SPB

EMC Capital Management cut its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 120.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 44.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price target on Spectrum Brands and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.73. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $96.62.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $733.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.57 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.56%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

