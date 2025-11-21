Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $ARI Shares Sold by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management reduced its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 58.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 41,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,073 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $561,346.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,599.18. The trade was a 15.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE ARI opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 90.32, a quick ratio of 90.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.36%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

