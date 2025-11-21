Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. $HVT Shares Sold by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 59.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,929.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $936,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $342,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,305.32. This trade represents a 33.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $918,900. Company insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HVT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haverty Furniture Companies presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

Shares of HVT stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $363.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $194.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.12 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

Further Reading

