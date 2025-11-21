FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Target Corporation $TGT

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,444,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,074,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 407.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,666,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825,586 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $595,839,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Target by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,194,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,020,000 after purchasing an additional 370,967 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.93. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $145.08.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Target from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Target from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.97.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

