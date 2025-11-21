FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in Heico Corporation $HEI

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Heico were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HEI. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Heico by 366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 308,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,174,000 after purchasing an additional 242,264 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Heico in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,949,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heico by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 312,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,528,000 after buying an additional 31,834 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Heico by 781.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 22,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Heico in the 1st quarter valued at $5,518,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HEI. BNP Paribas set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Heico in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $350.00 price target on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 price objective (up from $337.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Heico in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $360.00 price target on Heico in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heico presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel acquired 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $243.93 per share, with a total value of $164,896.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,896.68. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Culligan acquired 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $243.93 per share, with a total value of $164,896.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,547.90. The trade was a 6.53% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,448 shares of company stock worth $1,086,933. Insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Heico Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Heico stock opened at $303.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.16. Heico Corporation has a 1-year low of $216.68 and a 1-year high of $338.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Heico had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 14.96%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heico Company Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

