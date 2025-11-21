FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $665,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.326 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.