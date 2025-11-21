FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $665,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VCIT stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.92.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Why Lithium Americas Could Be a 2030 Power Play—Not a 2025 One
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.