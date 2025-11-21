Empowered Funds LLC Sells 825 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Empowered Funds LLC cut its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,238 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,971 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, August 18th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.29.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $202.91 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.37 and a fifty-two week high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.11.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $4,432,117.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,204,793.10. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.