Empowered Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Costamare Inc. $CMRE

Empowered Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 45,867 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Costamare by 21.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Costamare by 45.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 44,747 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 24,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the second quarter worth about $1,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Trading Down 3.5%

Costamare stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Costamare had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $195.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Costamare Company Profile

