Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 64.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 31.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,778,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at $309,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,741.2% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,283,000 after buying an additional 122,202 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 7,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RL stock opened at $327.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a one year low of $176.61 and a one year high of $342.99.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RL shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $354.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.13.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

