Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 64.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 31.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,778,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at $309,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,741.2% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,283,000 after buying an additional 122,202 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 7,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ralph Lauren Stock Down 1.1%
RL stock opened at $327.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a one year low of $176.61 and a one year high of $342.99.
Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RL shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $354.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.13.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren Profile
Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ralph Lauren
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Why Lithium Americas Could Be a 2030 Power Play—Not a 2025 One
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.