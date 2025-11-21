Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 43,998 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,998 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the first quarter worth $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Kenvue by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Kenvue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $16.19 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.67%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

