FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 534 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $328.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

