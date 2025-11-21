Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,281,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,602,474,000 after acquiring an additional 168,752 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,970,000 after acquiring an additional 328,278 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,901,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,258,000 after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,198,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,795,000 after purchasing an additional 42,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the last quarter.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 1.2%
Shares of ASND stock opened at $209.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.83. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $118.03 and a twelve month high of $223.18.
ASND has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 target price (up previously from $306.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.60.
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.
