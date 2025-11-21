Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 10,134 Shares of Steelcase Inc. $SCS

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 510,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 40.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 160,030 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Steelcase by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Steelcase by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 102,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 36,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter worth approximately $11,642,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCS. Noble Financial cut Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steelcase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.