O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,359.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,362 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $49,366,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $242,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $99.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.27. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $112.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial set a $109.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

