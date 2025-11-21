Empowered Funds LLC Has $6.04 Million Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 70.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,792. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,640 shares of company stock valued at $14,099,338. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Stock Up 0.4%

COR stock opened at $362.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.44 and a 200-day moving average of $304.06. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.92 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.09.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

