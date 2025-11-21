Empowered Funds LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,290 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Cohalo Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $88.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.20.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

