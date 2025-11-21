Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. $DHT

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 595,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 30,980 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the first quarter worth about $465,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DHT by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 27,662 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in DHT by 26.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

DHT Price Performance

DHT stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. DHT had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. DHT’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded DHT to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DHT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

