Empowered Funds LLC Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 765,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,861,000 after buying an additional 327,580 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,304,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,846,000 after acquiring an additional 105,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,728,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA opened at $342.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.41. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $262.83 and a one year high of $403.58.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.71. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.16 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $356.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JMP Securities set a $475.00 price target on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Rothschild Redb cut LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,497.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total value of $507,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,959,260.20. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,830 shares of company stock worth $1,336,675 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

