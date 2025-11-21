Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 23.4% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $472.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,120. This trade represents a 7.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.7%

Trane Technologies stock opened at $399.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $419.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.48. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

