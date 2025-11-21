Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Rocket Lab from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.18. Rocket Lab has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 35.64%.The company had revenue of $155.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Rocket Lab’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rocket Lab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Beck sold 1,436,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $70,026,547.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,875,000. The trade was a 36.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 874,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $41,988,969.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,057,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,799,250.89. This trade represents a 29.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,406,361 shares of company stock worth $267,483,973. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Rocket Lab by 176.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,125,910 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $580,952,000 after buying an additional 7,734,788 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $192,918,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,029,546 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $715,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,242,304 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

