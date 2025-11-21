Guggenheim Cuts Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Price Target to $5.00

Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Promis Neurosciences to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Promis Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leede Financial upgraded shares of Promis Neurosciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Promis Neurosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Promis Neurosciences Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of PMN opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.22. Promis Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.

Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that Promis Neurosciences will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Promis Neurosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC increased its stake in shares of Promis Neurosciences by 367.1% in the third quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 6,233,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,069 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Promis Neurosciences by 39.1% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,974,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 836,622 shares during the period. Allostery Investments LP boosted its holdings in Promis Neurosciences by 19.8% in the first quarter. Allostery Investments LP now owns 233,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Promis Neurosciences by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 106,650 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Promis Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company’s proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

