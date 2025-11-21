Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Scholar Rock from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 price target on Scholar Rock and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SRRK

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Scholar Rock

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $32,725.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,222.42. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 113,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,368,416.25. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 500,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,341,967.35. This trade represents a 29.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 7,537 shares of company stock valued at $242,088 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.