Seaport Res Ptn Predicts Reduced Earnings for Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walt Disney in a research note issued on Monday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the entertainment giant will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

DIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,121,947 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,104,963,000 after purchasing an additional 620,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,391,261,000 after buying an additional 2,376,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,992,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,935,928,000 after buying an additional 458,077 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $4,220,599,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,618,295,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

