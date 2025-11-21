Q1 Earnings Estimate for AptarGroup Issued By Zacks Research

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AptarGroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATR. William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.5%

ATR stock opened at $118.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.29. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $103.23 and a fifty-two week high of $174.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $961.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.55 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.84%.The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 30.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $161,010.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,737.98. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total transaction of $340,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,743.56. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.