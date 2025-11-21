Roth Capital Forecasts PEDEVCO’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for PEDEVCO in a report issued on Monday, November 17th. Roth Capital analyst J. White anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PEDEVCO’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for PEDEVCO’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded PEDEVCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PEDEVCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

PEDEVCO Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE PED opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

